Cardinals rule out fans in first two games; Cowboys undecided

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday they will play their first two home games without fans in the stands at State Farm Stadium, while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said no decision has been made yet for his venue. The Cardinals said they are complying with current state guidelines that restrict gatherings of more than 50 people. If Arizona's number of COVID-19 cases drops sufficiently, the possibility exists that some fans could attend games at some point, the team said.

"While we would obviously love to start the season in front of the Red Sea, we know this decision is the most responsible one and hopefully contributes to the continued decline of COVID-19 figures in our community," the Cardinals told season ticket members in an email. "We will continue to work with state and local officials in the weeks ahead to determine whether we may be in position to host a limited number of fans later in the season."

In Dallas, Jones is thinking more optimistically. Speaking Friday on 103.5 The Fan, Jones said AT&T Stadium likely will sell fewer than the 50 percent of tickets allowed in a ruling made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"We know we are limited where our boundaries are," Jones said. "More than likely there won't be 50 percent capacity. But things are evolving. I would imagine we can have as many people out there as far as the demand to be out there as we want it. We'll see how the lay of the land is as we get closer, and sell those numbers of tickets accordingly." The Cardinals are scheduled to host the Washington Football Team (Sept. 20) and Detroit Lions (Sept. 27) in their first two home games. The Cowboys' home opener is set for Sept. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons.