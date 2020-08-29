Report: NHL investigating ex-Panthers GM Tallon

The NHL is investigating former Florida Panthers general manager and president of hockey operations Dale Tallon for allegedly making racially insensitive comments during the team's recent stay in the playoff hub city of Toronto. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to ESPN that the league was looking into the anonymous claim on Friday.

FloridaHockeyNow, which first reported the incident, cited an unidentified person in reporting that the 69-year-old Tallon used "racially charged language" while the team was in the postseason bubble in Toronto. The Panthers parted ways with Tallon on Aug. 10, three days after the team was eliminated by the New York Islanders in four games during the best-of-five qualifying-round series in Toronto.

Tallon's contract expired on July 1 but was extended by team owner Vincent Viola after the season resumed this month following a pause on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tallon was named the Panthers' general manager on May 18, 2010, and was promoted to president of hockey operations and GM on April 10, 2017.

--Field Level Media