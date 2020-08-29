Suarez powers Reds past Cubs

Eugenio Suarez had three hits with three RBIs and Tyler Mahle struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, but the host Cincinnati Reds had to hold on for a third straight win, 6-5 over the struggling Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Jesse Winker and Freddy Galvis joined Suarez with homers, and had two hits apiece for the Reds, who overcame an early 2-0 hole to take the opener of this four-game set. Suarez, who has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, was a triple shy of the cycle.

Mahle (1-1, 3.91 ERA), making a spot start, allowed first-inning solo homers to Anthony Rizzo and Ohio-native Kyle Schwarber, but that was it. However, the Chicago bats woke up in the ninth off Robert Stephenson. Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer and Jason Heyward followed with a solo shot to make it a one-run game. Closer Raisel Iglesias, though, came on to get the final two outs for his fourth save and send the Cubs to a third straight defeat.

Cincinnati cut Chicago's edge in half when Suarez homered off Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 4.09 ERA) in the second. It was Suarez's fourth home run in his last six contests. Winker tied it at 2-2 in the fourth with a mammoth shot to right field for his third homer in three games. Suarez then doubled and scored on Matt Davidson's RBI single to put Cincinnati up 3-2.

Suarez again came through in the fifth inning. This time with a two-out bloop single that scored Nick Castellanos and Winker to give the Reds a 5-2 lead. Galvis' sixth home run of the season came in the eighth. In dropping his third straight decision, Hendricks' five runs allowed were all earned, to go with 10 hits given up. Teammate Javier Baez struck out four times.

Both teams honored Jackie Robinson Day by sporting the No. 42 on each player's jersey. --Field Level Media