Mets sweep doubleheader, get walk-off homer at Yankee Stadium

Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning and the New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees Friday night to get a doubleheader sweep. The game was a makeup of one of the games in last weekend's series that was postponed due to two positive coronavirus cases on the Mets.

Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a full count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1) and pinch runner Billy Hamilton stole second. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and then lifted a 2-0 slider from Chapman about five rows into the empty left field seats. It was Rosario's second career homer in three at-bats off Chapman, who was trying to get his first save after missing most of the first month recovering from coronavirus.

Rosario's drive gave the Mets their first doubleheader sweep of the Yankees and was their second late-inning win of the day. The Mets posted a 6-4 win in the opener by getting three homers in the sixth off Chad Green. Rosario's homer also sent the Yankees to their seventh straight loss, their longest skid since also dropping seven straight in June 2017.

Dominic Smith hit an RBI single for the Mets in the first inning and Brandon Nimmo hit a run-scoring double in the fifth. The Yankees remained winless since beating the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 17 and scored their three runs in the third off Mets rookie left-hander David Peterson.

Erik Kratz and Aaron Hicks hit RBI singles and Gary Sanchez drew a bases-loaded walk. The Yankees missed a chance at a bigger inning when Mike Tauchman hit into a double play. Jonathan Loaisiga went the first three innings for the Yankees and allowed one run on three hits. He struck out three, walked none and threw 39 pitches.

In his first start since Aug. 13, Peterson came off the injured list and allowed three runs on four hits in four innings. Peterson struck out three, walked three and threw 70 pitches. Three relievers followed with three scoreless innings and Jared Hughes (1-1) struck out two in a hitless seventh.

--Field Level Media