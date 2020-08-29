Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets sweep doubleheader, get walk-off homer at Yankee Stadium

He struck out three, walked none and threw 39 pitches. In his first start since Aug. 13, Peterson came off the injured list and allowed three runs on four hits in four innings.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 09:04 IST
Mets sweep doubleheader, get walk-off homer at Yankee Stadium

Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning and the New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees Friday night to get a doubleheader sweep. The game was a makeup of one of the games in last weekend's series that was postponed due to two positive coronavirus cases on the Mets.

Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a full count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1) and pinch runner Billy Hamilton stole second. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and then lifted a 2-0 slider from Chapman about five rows into the empty left field seats. It was Rosario's second career homer in three at-bats off Chapman, who was trying to get his first save after missing most of the first month recovering from coronavirus.

Rosario's drive gave the Mets their first doubleheader sweep of the Yankees and was their second late-inning win of the day. The Mets posted a 6-4 win in the opener by getting three homers in the sixth off Chad Green. Rosario's homer also sent the Yankees to their seventh straight loss, their longest skid since also dropping seven straight in June 2017.

Dominic Smith hit an RBI single for the Mets in the first inning and Brandon Nimmo hit a run-scoring double in the fifth. The Yankees remained winless since beating the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 17 and scored their three runs in the third off Mets rookie left-hander David Peterson.

Erik Kratz and Aaron Hicks hit RBI singles and Gary Sanchez drew a bases-loaded walk. The Yankees missed a chance at a bigger inning when Mike Tauchman hit into a double play. Jonathan Loaisiga went the first three innings for the Yankees and allowed one run on three hits. He struck out three, walked none and threw 39 pitches.

In his first start since Aug. 13, Peterson came off the injured list and allowed three runs on four hits in four innings. Peterson struck out three, walked three and threw 70 pitches. Three relievers followed with three scoreless innings and Jared Hughes (1-1) struck out two in a hitless seventh.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Padres roar back to top Rockies

Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer had four hits apiece, Ty France drove in four runs with three hits and Manny Machado had three hits while extending his hitting streak to 10 games Friday night as the visiting San Diego Padres overcame an early 4-0...

The Commonwealth of Dominica Releases Statement on Dawood Ibrahim

ROSEAU, Dominica, Aug. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- This release serves to confirm that Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is not, nor has he ever been, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, neither through the Citizenship by Investment Programme nor any...

Will FM answer how to describe mismanagement of economy before pandemic: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her Act of God remarks on the economy, saying will the FM as the Messenger of God answer how should the mismanagement of the economy bef...

IndyCar drivers seeking wins as season winds down

Alexander Rossi has conceded the IndyCar championship to Scott Dixon and adjusted his goals toward winning any remaining races this season. The current IndyCar schedule lists just five races remaining races in a choppy year heavily disrupte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020