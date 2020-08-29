Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suresh Raina pulls out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will miss the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) due to personal reasons, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-08-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 12:34 IST
Suresh Raina pulls out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will miss the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) due to personal reasons, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Saturday. "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle on the Chennai-based franchise.

Earlier, CSK had the six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai which focused on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too. "Raina has opted out due to personal reasons, he does not want to disclose it, I do not think he will be back for this season, he said he is not available for this season, we are hoping that he comes back but we do not have any say in this, the reason is too personal for me to disclose, he has said he will not be coming back," a top source within CSK told ANI.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. On August 15, Raina had announced retirement from international cricket.

It was on July 30, 2005, when Raina made his debut for the Men in Blue. He went on to make his debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. In his first ODI, Raina did not have a good outing as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck. But over the years, the left-handed batsman managed to change his fortunes to become one of the finest white-ball cricketers. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop microneedle to administer drug in a painless way

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a microneedle which is capable of administering large drug molecules in a painless way, a statement issued by the institute said on Saturday. The Institutes Department of Electronics and Electrica...

Reform process of Sri Lankan Constitution would be underway very soon: Minister

The reform process of the Sri Lankan Constitution would be underway very soon after the government abolished the 19th Amendment that curtailed the powers of the president and strengthened the role of Parliament. Minister of Information Kehe...

Unique solution to break chain of infection on the Anvil

New Delhi 29 August 29, 2020 Been, a new app developed launched by an Israeli company is working to help break the chain of COVID 19 infection. The app connects businesses and governments with public users while maintaining total privacy. A...

1.5 lakh people affected in Bhadrak floods

As floods continue to wreak havoc in Odishas Bhadrak, as many as 1.5 lakh people have been affected in 543 villages of the district. A total of 12 people have died due to floods in the State while two are missing. Speaking to ANI Shyama Bha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020