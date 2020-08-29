Kulkarni says matter of pride after IISM bags award

Former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni on Saturday said it was a "matter of immense pride" after his International Institute of Sports Management was honored with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar. "It is a matter of immense pride for IISM to be recognized for its contribution in sports management," Kulkarni, who played for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, said in a media release.

"Our first-of-its-kind initiative in sports management in India is gaining popularity. This award will go a long way in making us strive to equip students with professional skills to lead meaningful careers in the sports industry." Left-arm spinner Kulkarni, who played three Tests and 10 ODIs, received the award during a virtual ceremony at the state secretariat here on behalf of the IISM. The institution was founded by Kulkarni and his wife Rasika.