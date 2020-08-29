Motor racing-Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position

Motor racing-Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole positionReuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:40 IST
Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.
The Briton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, will start second on Sunday in a front-row lockout for Mercedes. Max Verstappen will start third for Red Bull.
