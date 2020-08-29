Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Injured Osaka withdraws from Western & Southern final

Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from her final against Victoria Azarenka in the Western & Southern Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday because of a left hamstring injury. "I'm sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury," Osaka said in a written statement. "I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second-set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped. Djokovic, Pospisil look to form new players association

World number one Novak Djokovic is trying to form a new body to represent players and has resigned from his position as the president of the players council of the Association of Tennis Professionals, the New York Times said on Saturday. Canadian Vasek Pospisil, a member of the Djokovic-led council, said he had also resigned from his position after serving for two years as the player representative for the 51-100 ranking positions. Cycling: Britain's Deignan beats Vos to win La Course thriller

Britain's Lizzie Deignan edged a thrilling sprint finish along the Nice seafront to beat great rival Marianne Vos and win La Course by Le Tour de France on Saturday. The hilly 96-km route around the Mediterranean city boiled down to a battle between a leading group of six, also featuring Dutch world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering and Deignan's Trek Segafredo team mate Elisa Longo Borghini. NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of U.S. election

Two years after a conservative commentator told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble," the NBA star has become an increasingly influential political force as issues of racial justice and voter suppression move to the forefront in the November presidential election. James, an outspoken activist and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, helped form a group that will spend millions of dollars to battle voter disenfranchisement in predominantly Black communities ahead of the Nov. 3 election between the Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Kristoff wins Tour de France first stage as Pinot crashes

Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage of the Tour de France, while Thibaut Pinot was one of several riders to take a tumble on a rain-hit ride on Saturday. Norway's Kristoff outsprinted Danish world champion Mads Pedersen after 156 km around Nice as well as Pinot, who trailed by some distance. However, Pinot will be credited with the same time as the winner since the massive crash occurred within three kilometres of the finish line on the Promenade des Anglais. Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers. NBA to resume games after player protest, turn stadiums into voting sites

NBA players who boycotted games as part of a protest against racial injustice have agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday in a deal that includes increased access to voting in the U.S. presidential election, the league and players association (NBPA) said on Friday. The decision ends a three-day halt to the action as part of a player-led protest that was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well. Clijsters faces tough path in bid to reclaim past glory

Kim Clijsters will return to Flushing Meadows next week looking to rekindle the magic that saw her emerge from her first retirement in 2009 to win the U.S. Open, but questions about her readiness and a tough draw do not bode well for her chances. The 37-year-old Belgian retired for a second time in 2012 but came back again this year seeking to add to her trophy collection of four Grand Slams, including three U.S. Open titles. Bautista Agut hits out at decision to close roof during Djokovic semi-final

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has hit out at tournament officials for their decision to close the roof during the second set of his semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic on Friday in the Western & Southern Open in New York. Bautista Agut won the opening set and was about to serve at 4-5 in the second when organisers decided to close the roof of the Louis Armstrong stadium during the changeover, anticipating rain. MLB roundup: Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR

Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night to complete a doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium. Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a full count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1), and pinch runner Billy Hamilton stole second. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and then lifted a 2-0 slider from Chapman about five rows into the empty left field seats.