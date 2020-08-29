I will continue to play till the time my body allows: Ishant Sharma after getting Arjuna Award

After getting the Arjuna Award on the occasion of National Sports Day, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday said he will continue to bring laurels to the country "till the time his body allows". Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Extremely grateful and honoured to receive the #ArjunaAward! Congratulations to fellow awardees for the same! Thanks for constant support and love from all of you!"

Ishant is regarded as the vital cog of the Indian Test bowling line-up. The speedster has been in great touch in the recent longest format series. "I realised my passion for cricket at a very young age and since then I have been striving to give my 100 per cent effort day in and day out. Every step I took to improve my game was aimed at taking India's name to a higher level," Ishant said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Till the time my body allows, I will continue to do so, and by God's grace after that as well." The 31-year-old right-arm pacer has played 97 Tests and bagged 297 wickets at an average of 32.39. Ishant is just short of three wickets to join the 300-wicket club in the Test cricket.

He has played 80 ODIs and scalped 115 wickets at an average of 30.98. "I sincerely thank the (sports) ministry for this recognition. Lastly, a huge shout out to BCCI for giving monumental support in this journey and the journey going forward. Not to forget, congratulations to all the fellow Arjuna Awardees," he added.

Ishant is with his Delhi Capitals teammates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE. Earlier today, for the first time in the history of the National Sports Awards, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday virtually conferred the National Sports and Adventure Award 2020.

Kovind presented Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar. A record 74 athletes of the country were honoured on hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary. (ANI)