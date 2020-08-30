Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rizzo, Darvish propel Cubs past Reds

Anthony Rizzo homered twice and Yu Darvish delivered a workmanlike, six-inning effort to win his sixth straight decision in the Chicago Cubs' 3-0 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Cubs made it 2-0 in the third when Rizzo took Bauer deep to right field for his second home run in as many games.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 04:46 IST
Rizzo, Darvish propel Cubs past Reds

Anthony Rizzo homered twice and Yu Darvish delivered a workmanlike, six-inning effort to win his sixth straight decision in the Chicago Cubs' 3-0 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday. Rizzo homered early and late to help National League Central-leading Chicago snap a three-game losing streak by taking the seven-inning affair.

Darvish (6-1) has been one of the league's best pitchers, but wasn't as dominant as he's been of late. Still, he overcame seven hits by striking out eight and walking two while throwing 104 pitches to give the Cubs a needed victory. Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth to record his fourth save for Chicago.

Cincinnati totaled 18 runs while winning its previous three games, but stranded 10 runners on Saturday. Joey Votto, who was benched amid an 0-for-18 stretch, joined Mike Moustakas with two hits apiece for the Reds, who went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Trevor Bauer (3-2) suffered his second straight losing decision amid a second consecutive sub-par outing. The right-hander was charged with all three Chicago runs while yielding four hits, walking two and striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.

Chicago got on the board in the second. Kyle Schwarber walked to open the frame, advanced to third on Willson Contreras' single and scored on Jason Heyward's fielder's choice. The Cubs made it 2-0 in the third when Rizzo took Bauer deep to right field for his second home run in as many games. Rizzo has hit safely in six straight contests after going four in a row without one.

Rizzo extended the Cubs' lead off Bauer in the sixth with another long drive to right field for this eighth home run of 2020. Even with the victory, fellow Chicago star Javier Baez endured another rough day. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts after fanning in all four at-bats in Friday's 7-6 loss at Cincinnati.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers thump 16 hits in 8-2 win over Twins

Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and the host Detroit Tigers pounded out 16 hits while rolling to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Saturday. Making his seventh start of ...

Randall Kenan dies: Author depicted Black, gay life in prose

Randall Kenan, an author whose stories explored the experience of being Black and gay in the American South, has died. He was 57. The University of North Carolina, where Kenan taught as an English professor, confirmed his death on Saturday....

'A time to pick up:' Hurricane-hurt Louisiana begins cleanup

Residents in southwestern Louisiana embarked Saturday on the epic task of clearing away felled trees, ripped-off roofs and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of the state. The US toll from the Category 4 hurricane r...

Red Sox put starter Eovaldi on IL with calf strain

The Boston Red Sox put starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 26. The club recalled Chris Mazza 0-1, 6.35 from its alternate training site and the rig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020