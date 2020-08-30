Tigers thump 16 hits in 8-2 win over Twins

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 05:44 IST
Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and the host Detroit Tigers pounded out 16 hits while rolling to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Saturday. Making his seventh start of the season, Boyd (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out six while walking none in six innings.

Victor Reyes had four hits and scored a run for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera, Christin Stewart and pinch-hitter Jorge Bonifacio had two RBIs apiece. Jeimer Candelario and Niko Goodrum each scored two runs. Nelson Cruz homered for Minnesota. Starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (5-2) gave up a season-high six runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the second. Candelario and Goodrum led off with back-to-back singles. JaCoby Jones bounced into a double play but Stewart ripped a double to drive in Candelario. The Twins tied it the next inning. Max Kepler reached on a two-base error by first baseman Candelario. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Jorge Polanco's sacrifice fly.

The Tigers regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning as Castro, Reyes and Jonathan Schoop hit consecutive singles. Detroit extended its advantage with two runs in the fourth. Goodrum walked and moved to third on Jones' double to deep left that glanced off the glove of Kepler. Stewart brought in Goodrum with a sacrifice fly and Jones scored on Austin Romine's single.

The Tigers made it 6-1 in the fifth. They loaded the bases with one out on a walk to Candelario and singles by Goodrum and Jones. Bonifacio greeted reliever Lewis Thorpe with a single to left. Candelario and Goodrum scored on the play. Goodrum was initially ruled out at home but that was overturned by an interference call against shortstop Polanco. Cruz crushed his 12th homer of the season in the sixth for Minnesota's second run.

Cabrera's two-run double in the sixth gave the Tigers an 8-2 lead. --Field Level Media

