Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Johnson, Matsuyama share lead at unforgiving Olympia Fields

World number one Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama will share a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday after shooting one-under-par 69s on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 07:24 IST
Golf-Johnson, Matsuyama share lead at unforgiving Olympia Fields

World number one Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama will share a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday after shooting one-under-par 69s on Saturday. The Olympia Fields Country Club, where 69 players are battling it out for 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship, continued to torment the world's best golfers and the leading pair were alone in having tournament totals under par.

Their tally of one-under 209 gave them a bit of breathing space at the top of a crowded leaderboard ahead of Australia's Adam Scott (70), Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (69) and Chilean Joaquin Niemann (68), who shared third place. Johnson tore up the TPC Boston for an 11-shot victory in last week's Northern Trust Open -- the first of three FedExCup playoff events -- and the American thought he had hit upon the right strategy for success at the trickier Illinois course.

"Felt like I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, and it really doesn't matter how far away you are, you've just got to be in the fairway," he told reporters. "That's the only way to control the ball and control the spin, and even then it's still difficult to get it close to the hole."

Johnson, who will extend his lead at the top of the FedExCup standings if he can snare a third BMW Championship title on Sunday, mixed three birdies with two bogeys. Matsuyama made the perfect start with an eagle at the par-five first but two birdies against three bogeys over the rest of the round deprived him of the outright lead.

Rory McIlroy, who shared the overnight lead, fell off the pace and into a share of sixth with five others on two-over after shooting a 73, later explaining that the imminent arrival of his first child had been a distraction. Spain's Jon Rahm also shared sixth after carding the joint lowest round of the day with a five-birdie 66 that would have been better had he not forgotten to put a marker on the fifth green before picking up his ball. He was docked a stroke.

"I was holding my marker in my pocket, just went at it, and for some reason I just picked up the ball thinking I marked it already," said Rahm. Tiger Woods sits in a share of 55th heading into the final round after a 72 on Saturday. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will be organising a week-long Seva Saptah service week in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.Party will celebrate Prime Minister Modis birthday on S...

Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hit...

Tennis-Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russias Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this years U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third see...

Kimbrel's wild night gives Reds win over Cubs in Game 2

Nick Castellanos scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the Cincinnati Reds scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 walk-off victory to earn a doubleheader split against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Down 4-1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020