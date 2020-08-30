Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islanders rally to take series lead over Flyers

The puck ticked off the skate of Komarov, who corralled it and beat Hart with a shot that the goalie was able to slow but not stop with 5.1 seconds left. Lee put the Islanders up by two with a power play goal 3:41 into the third.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 07:29 IST
Islanders rally to take series lead over Flyers

Leo Komarov scored the tie-breaking goal in the final seconds of the second period Saturday night for the New York Islanders in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series in Toronto. The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series two games to one. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night.

The Islanders scored the final three goals of the game. Matt Martin scored the game-tying goal earlier in the second and Anders Lee added an insurance goal in the third. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.

Tyler Pitlick scored in the first for the Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart recorded 26 saves. The Flyers opened the scoring late in the first. Left winger Scott Laughton shook off Komarov along the boards behind the Islanders net and passed to Pitlick, whose shot sailed through a gaggle of players in front of the ice with 5:42 left.

Mathew Barzal set up the game-tying tally when he beat Kevin Hayes to a puck along the boards in the Flyers zone and passed to Martin, whose shot from point-blank range bounced off the arm of Hart and into the net at the 7:12 mark. Komarov scored the game-winner in the waning seconds of the period thanks to Derick Brassard, who first grabbed a loose puck out of the air at the blue line and fired a shot that Hart deflected. Brassard then battled for the loose puck with Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen and managed to fire the puck toward the crease as he fell over. The puck ticked off the skate of Komarov, who corralled it and beat Hart with a shot that the goalie was able to slow but not stop with 5.1 seconds left.

Lee put the Islanders up by two with a power play goal 3:41 into the third. He was stationed in front of Hart, took a pass from Jordan Eberle and back-handed a shot past Hart's stick and off the post. Hart was pulled to give the Flyers a 6-on-4 chance after Lee drew a penalty for playing without a helmet with 4:10 left, but Philadelphia could get no closer despite firing four shots at Varlamov over the next two minutes.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will be organising a week-long Seva Saptah service week in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.Party will celebrate Prime Minister Modis birthday on S...

Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hit...

Tennis-Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russias Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this years U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third see...

Kimbrel's wild night gives Reds win over Cubs in Game 2

Nick Castellanos scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the Cincinnati Reds scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 walk-off victory to earn a doubleheader split against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Down 4-1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020