Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tucker, Astros defeat A’s for sweep of twinbill

After Ramon Laureano led off the nightcap with a homer off Greinke (2-0), the Astros bounced right back with singles by George Springer and Michael Brantley, followed by a walk to Yuli Gurriel to load the bases against Oakland's Frankie Montas (2-3). Tucker then blasted his bases-clearing triple to give the Astros a lead they never relinquished.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 07:41 IST
Tucker, Astros defeat A’s for sweep of twinbill

Kyle Tucker hit a three-run triple in the first and right-hander Zack Greinke threw five effective innings as the host Houston Astros completed a doubleheader sweep of the first-place Oakland Athletics with a 6-3 victory Saturday night. Tucker began a six-RBI day with a three-run homer in the opener, also in the first inning, sending the Astros to the win.

The doubleheader was created when the American League West frontrunners staged a joint protest Friday over the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. After Ramon Laureano led off the nightcap with a homer off Greinke (2-0), the Astros bounced right back with singles by George Springer and Michael Brantley, followed by a walk to Yuli Gurriel to load the bases against Oakland's Frankie Montas (2-3).

Tucker then blasted his bases-clearing triple to give the Astros a lead they never relinquished. Springer added a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, to make it 5-1 in the third, and Houston held on despite a subsequent homer by Oakland's Matt Chapman, his 10th of the year.

The A's got within 5-3 in the fifth and brought the potential tying run to the plate in Chapman, but Greinke got him to pop up for the inning's final out. Blake Taylor used a double play to complete a scoreless sixth inning and, after the Astros added a run on a Gurriel sacrifice fly, Houston closer Ryan Pressly needed just 11 pitches in the seventh to close the door on his second save of the day and sixth of the season.

Greinke was charged with three runs on six hits in his five innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Montas was pulled one out into the fourth, having allowed five runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Laureano's homer was his fourth of the season. He was suspended earlier this month for charging the Astros dugout during an A's three-game sweep in Oakland. Springer, Brantley, Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado had two hits apiece for the Astros, who have gone 13-5 since leaving Oakland on Aug. 9.

Laureano and Chapman collected a pair of hits apiece for the A's, who had begun a nine-game trip with two wins in three meetings with the Texas Rangers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will be organising a week-long Seva Saptah service week in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.Party will celebrate Prime Minister Modis birthday on S...

Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hit...

Tennis-Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russias Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this years U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third see...

Kimbrel's wild night gives Reds win over Cubs in Game 2

Nick Castellanos scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the Cincinnati Reds scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 walk-off victory to earn a doubleheader split against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Down 4-1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020