Blue Jays blank O’s in Walker’s debut

Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo. Valdez struck out five and allowed one hit and walked one in three scoreless innings. Toronto left-hander Ryan Borucki pitched around a single in the seventh.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 07:43 IST
Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo. Walker (3-2), who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his first outing in 10 days. It was his 100th career major league start.

The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the four-game series and have defeated the Orioles in all five meetings between the teams this season. Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned), eight hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He struck out two.

Guerrero Jr. extended his hit streak to 11 games with a long two-run single to left in the first inning. It scored Rowdy Tellez, who had walked with two out, and Teoscar Hernandez, whose single was bobbled by right fielder Anthony Santander that allowed the runners to advance to second and third. Toronto took a 5-0 lead in the fourth. Guerrero singled, took third on Travis Shaw's single and scored on Derek Fisher's fielder's choice grounder to second. Joe Panik doubled with two out. Biggio hit a two-run double and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games.

Cobb was replaced by Cesar Valdez with none out in the fifth after Tellez walked and Hernandez singled. Valdez retired the next three batters on two strikeouts and a flyout. Valdez struck out five and allowed one hit and walked one in three scoreless innings.

Toronto left-hander Ryan Borucki pitched around a single in the seventh. Right-hander A.J. Cole pitched a perfect top of the eighth with two strikeouts. Orioles right-hander Evan Phillips pitched around a hit batter and struck out two in the bottom of the eighth.

Right-hander Wilmer Font pitched a perfect ninth with one strikeout for Toronto. The Blue Jays put right-handed reliever Jordan Romano (strained right middle finger) on the injured list Saturday and recalled right-hander Sean Reid-Foley.

--Field Level Media

