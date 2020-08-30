Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weston McKennie completes loan move to Juventus

Juventus on Saturday announced that Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie has completed a loan move to the Italian club.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 30-08-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:32 IST
Weston McKennie completes loan move to Juventus
Weston McKennie (Photo/ Weston McKennie Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus on Saturday announced that Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie has completed a loan move to the Italian club. "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with FC Gelsenkirchen Schalke 04 e.V. for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2021, of the registration rights of the player Weston McKennie has been finalised for a consideration of EUR 4.5 million," Juventus said in a statement.

McKennie will be the first player from the United States to pull on the Juventus shirt. The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks of FC Dallas before making the move to Schalke 04 in 2016, having spent part of his childhood growing up in Germany. At the age of 18, McKennie made his first-team debut for Die Konigsblauen in the Bundesliga in May 2017.

The following season he made 25 appearances between league and cup games, with his standout performances seeing him receiving his first call-up to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha floods: 18-year-old who spent hours on tree rescued

A team of Rasulpur fire station has rescued an 18-year-old boy who had taken shelter on a palm tree near Keshapur village in Rasulpur block of Jajpur district as the swelling Brahmani river posed a serious flood threat in the area. Accordin...

To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will be organising a week-long Seva Saptah service week in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.Party will celebrate Prime Minister Modis birthday on S...

Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hit...

Tennis-Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russias Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this years U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020