Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson, Matsuyama tied for lead at tough Olympia Fields

It's what carried him to a 1-under 69 and a share of the lead with Hideki Matsuyama, leaving them as the only players under par going into the final round. "I feel like it's fairly similar, just obviously these conditions and the greens are a lot more difficult," he said.

PTI | Olympia | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 09:30 IST
Johnson, Matsuyama tied for lead at tough Olympia Fields
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DJohnsonPGA)

Dustin Johnson says his game feels similar to last week when he had the easiest of his 23 career victories. It just doesn't look that way at the BMW Championship. Every par at Olympia Fields is hard work, and Johnson played the final 13 holes Saturday with nothing worse than that. It's what carried him to a 1-under 69 and a share of the lead with Hideki Matsuyama, leaving them as the only players under par going into the final round.

"I feel like it's fairly similar, just obviously these conditions and the greens are a lot more difficult," he said. "This is pretty much a major championship venue, and the conditions, the way it's set up, it's playing just like a major." Matsuyama, who had a three-shot lead early when he holed a bunker shot for eagle at the start and stuffed a wedge in tight for birdie on No. 4, fell back with a string of bogeys and held it together for a 69. "Great start and then just had to hang on," Matsuyama said. "Just tried to do what I could to stay in, and I was happy with how it went." Johnson and Maruyama were at 1-under 209. Everyone else was over par going into the final round.

Sunday is one last chance for some players to be among the top 30 who advance to the FedEx Cup finale, and one last round for others — like Tiger Woods — to prepare for the U.S. Open on a course that plays every bit as tough. Patrick Cantlay only hit five fairways and didn't make a birdie as he tumbled out of a tie for the lead with around with a 75 that left him five shots behind and might cost him a spot in the Tour Championship.

Rory McIlroy had to play left-handed to escape the base of a tree in starting the back nine with a bogey, and he finished with a shot he thought was going to belong, came up 70 feet short and led to a three-putt bogey for a 73. He still was only three shots back assuming he plays. McIlroy said after the round his wife is expecting their first child, news they had shared with family and friends but was revealed during the NBC broadcast. He said his caddie and best friend, Harry Diamond, has kept a phone in his pocket to not miss a call. And if it's time, he said, "I'm out of here." Jon Rahm matched the low round of the day at 66 that could have easily been one shot better if not for a blunder that even he couldn't believe. He forgot to set a marker down on the green before picking up his golf ball on No. 5, freezing in his tracks when he realized what happened.

"I was thinking of somebody else or something else ... and yeah, I just picked up the ball without marking it, simple as that," Rahm said after a round that left him only three behind. "I can't really give you an explanation. It's one of those things that happen in golf. Never thought it would in my professional career, but here we are." A week ago at The Northern Trust on a rain-softened course with little wind, Johnson was at 22-under par through three rounds and had a five-shot lead. That felt easy. This does not. Joaquin Niemann had a 68 and was part of the group at 1-over 211 that included Adam Scott (70) and Mackenzie Hughes (69). Another shot back was the likes of Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Kevin Kisner, who had 15 pars, two birdies, and a bogey for his round of 70.

Rounds like that go a long way at Olympia Fields, the former U.S. Open course playing like one with its thick rough and rock-hard greens and enough wind to make the fairways look tighter than they are. "I've played good and bad this week, and I've had basically the same score every day," Scott said, whose superb bunker play kept him close. "I saw today, though, that if I hit it well, there's a chance to make a few putts. One of this leading group will shoot 4 under tomorrow, 4 or 5 under I'm sure." Woods, meanwhile, had a reasonable start to his round and wasn't losing much ground until he lost a tee shot into the water right of the 17th fairway and then smothered a fairway metal to the left. He walked across a cart path smacking the club off the concrete and twice looked like he wanted to break it. He missed a short putt for a triple bogey and shot 72.

Woods has yet to break par this week. One more round like that and it will be the first time in 10 years — the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone — that he had all four rounds over par. He needed something around fourth to advance to the Tour Championship for the first time since 2018. Matsuyama is trying to end three years without a victory. Johnson is trying to win for the second time in seven days, along with positioning himself to be the top seed at the Tour Championship, which would allow him to start the tournament with a two-shot lead under the staggered start.

For players like Niemann, Hughes, and Scott, they are simply trying to get to East Lake in Atlanta. All of them are one round away on a golf course where small mistakes can lead to bogeys or worse on just about every hole.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga to join race to succeed PM Abe - media

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats up to succeed Japans longest-serving leader. Suga, a longtime lieutenant...

PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Imam Hussain on Sunday to mark Muharram, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justiceImam Hussains emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and gives...

Bellinger, Muncy homer in Dodgers’ 7-4 win over Rangers

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy ripped home runs as the Dodgers defeated the reeling Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday in the middle of a three-game interleague series between the teams in Arlington, Texas. The victory was the 14th in the past 17 ...

Lehner blanks Canucks again to give Knights series lead

Robin Lehner made 31 saves to record his second shutout in three games and the Vegas Golden Knights claimed a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series. The Golden Knight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020