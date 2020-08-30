Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murphy’s single delivers Rockies over Padres in walkoff

Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled home Garrett Hampson with one out in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Fuentes opened the inning with a single, moved to third on a single by Troy Wolters and scored on a one-out single by Trevor Story. Baez allowed the one run on four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 09:39 IST
Murphy’s single delivers Rockies over Padres in walkoff
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Padres)

Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled home Garrett Hampson with one out in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Ryan McMahon singled to open the ninth against Padres reliever Craig Stammen (3-2). Hampson then drew a walk. But Josh Fuentes bunted into a force play, Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer throwing McMahon out at third.

But Murphy followed with a line-drive single to center, scoring Hampson as the throw home from Padres center fielder Trent Grisham was up the third base line. Daniel Bard (2-2) got the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Colorado led 3-0 as right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela shut out the Padres on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over seven innings. But the Padres scored three times in the top of the eighth against reliever Carlos Estevez.

Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk to start the rally and Manny Machado singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run double to right and Wil Myers tied the game with an RBI single. The Rockies scored first in the third against Padres emergency starter Michel Baez. Fuentes opened the inning with a single, moved to third on a single by Troy Wolters and scored on a one-out single by Trevor Story.

Baez allowed the one run on four hits over 2 1/3 innings. He started when scheduled starter Adrian Morejon was played on the injured list hours before the start of the game for an unspecified reason. The Rockies added two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Kemp singled and moved to second on a McMahon single. Brendan Rodgers ran for Kemp and the runners advanced on a passed ball by Padres catcher Luis Torrens. Hampson singled home Rodgers and Raimel Tapia singled home McMahon.

Earlier Saturday, the Padres made two moves to bolster their struggling bullpen. Drew Pomeranz was activated from the injured list (shoulder soreness) and pitched a scoreless eighth Saturday night. And the Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City in a trade for outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named later. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga to join race to succeed PM Abe - media

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats up to succeed Japans longest-serving leader. Suga, a longtime lieutenant...

PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Imam Hussain on Sunday to mark Muharram, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justiceImam Hussains emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and gives...

Bellinger, Muncy homer in Dodgers’ 7-4 win over Rangers

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy ripped home runs as the Dodgers defeated the reeling Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday in the middle of a three-game interleague series between the teams in Arlington, Texas. The victory was the 14th in the past 17 ...

Lehner blanks Canucks again to give Knights series lead

Robin Lehner made 31 saves to record his second shutout in three games and the Vegas Golden Knights claimed a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series. The Golden Knight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020