Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bellinger, Muncy homer in Dodgers’ 7-4 win over Rangers

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his ninth save of the year. The Dodgers got an unearned run off Texas starter Lance Lynn in the second inning when AJ Pollock's double was mishandled in left field by Texas' Shin-Soo Choo, allowing Matt Beaty to score from first base.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 10:13 IST
Bellinger, Muncy homer in Dodgers’ 7-4 win over Rangers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy ripped home runs as the Dodgers defeated the reeling Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday in the middle of a three-game interleague series between the teams in Arlington, Texas. The victory was the 14th in the past 17 games for Los Angeles, which, at 25-10, has the best record in the Major Leagues.

Texas, which won the opener of this series on Friday, lost for the 11th time in its past 13 outings. Dodgers starter Ross Stripling lasted just four innings and faced two batters in the fifth before the Los Angeles bullpen took over. Blake Treinen (3-1), the first of five Los Angeles relievers, hurled 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his ninth save of the year.

The Dodgers got an unearned run off Texas starter Lance Lynn in the second inning when AJ Pollock's double was mishandled in left field by Texas' Shin-Soo Choo, allowing Matt Beaty to score from first base. Los Angeles added to its lead in the third inning on Bellinger's two-run home run, his ninth of the year.

The Rangers answered in the bottom of the third, as Ronald Guzman and Leody Taveras hit back-to-back homers on the first two pitches of the frame from Stripling, pulling to within 3-2. Los Angeles expanded its lead to 4-2 in the fifth on Muncy's sacrifice fly that allowed Austin Barnes to score. The Rangers responded in the bottom of the inning on Choo's sac fly to plate Guzman.

Guzman had three hits and scored three times for Texas in the loss. Muncy's three-run blast, off Taylor Hearn in the seventh, boosted the Dodgers' lead to 7-3. Texas scored an unearned run in the seventh to claw back to within three runs.

Lynn (4-1) allowed more than two runs for the first time in his eight starts this season. He gave up four runs, three earned, on five hits in six innings of work while striking out six and walking three.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: Sales of banana chips fall amid Onam, COVID-19

Amid the ongoing Onam festivities, shopkeepers selling banana chips in Kerala are facing hardships as their business has been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to traders, they have not regained profits after COVID-...

Two suspected members of banned terror group arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force, officials said on Sunday. They have been identified as Inderjeet Singh Gill and Jaspal Singh, police saidThe two had allegedly raised ...

Japan's Suga to join race to succeed PM Abe - media

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats up to succeed Japans longest-serving leader. Suga, a longtime lieutenant...

PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Imam Hussain on Sunday to mark Muharram, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justiceImam Hussains emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and gives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020