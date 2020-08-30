Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray wants ATP management to be given more time

Australian Todd Woodbridge, a nine-times Wimbledon doubles champion and singles semi-finalist, slammed the timing of the move, with the ATP Tour circuit having only returned last week after a six-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Let me just start by saying this is tone deaf by the group that have decided to break away," Woodbridge told Australia's Nine media, also raising questions about the exclusion of women from the PTPA.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 14:47 IST
Tennis-Murray wants ATP management to be given more time
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former world number one Andy Murray says he is not in favour of a breakaway players' group led by Novak Djokovic and has urged fellow athletes to give the governing body more time to tackle their concerns. Top-ranked Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and American John Isner resigned from the players' council of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) after other members formally asked them to step down.

The move has provoked resistance from the two most successful players in men's tennis, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, who are also part of the players' council, while the sport's world governing bodies have urged unity. "I won't be signing it today," three-times Grand Slam winner Murray said ahead of the U.S. Open.

"I'm not totally against a player union, player association, but right now there's a couple of things: One is I feel like the current management that are in place should be given some time to implement their vision," the Briton told reporters. "Whether that works out, or not, would potentially influence me in the future as to which way I would go."

Djokovic posted on social media with a picture of more than 60 players on court at the U.S. Open venue. "We are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the first player-only association in tennis since 1972," Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic has said their intention was not to disrupt the existing ATP tour but offer a platform for players to be better heard on decisions that affect their livelihoods. The ATP governs the men's professional tour and former Italian player Andrea Gaudenzi took over as chairman in January for a four-year term.

Murray also opposed the PTPA on the grounds that it is a body only for male athletes, since he believed a combined entity with women players would send "a much more powerful message". Australian Todd Woodbridge, a nine-times Wimbledon doubles champion and singles semi-finalist, slammed the timing of the move, with the ATP Tour circuit having only returned last week after a six-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let me just start by saying this is tone deaf by the group that have decided to break away," Woodbridge told Australia's Nine media, also raising questions about the exclusion of women from the PTPA. "This is the first week back and they throw this sort of bomb out there? I'm pretty disappointed with the way that they've gone with that timing."

Belgian Kim Clijsters, a four-times Grand Slam singles winner, felt the women's WTA tour has been "very well run over the years" but there was always room for improvement. Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas said; "I haven't been involved at all, like zero. I have nothing to do with this. I don't even know what they're talking about."

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kenoshians face 'wake-up call' after tumultuous, painful week of violence

Five decades after he came with his migrant-worker family from Texas to Kenosha, Wisconsin to pick cucumbers and potatoes in the fields outside of town, Tony Garcia is a prominent community member who has sat on the several local boards.So ...

Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know

Medicaid is an American health scheme that covers the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who are incapable of taking care of their medical expenses by themselves. This federal and state scheme takes care of outpatient, as w...

Extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE, NEET

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the ruling BJD legislators to extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE and NEET exams in the state -- which is currently grappling with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pand...

'Main approaches to COVID-19 treatment summarised'

Scientists have assessed currently known approaches to the treatment of novel coronavirus infection in a study that sheds light on the different groups of drugs used against COVID-19 across the world. The researchers, including those from S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020