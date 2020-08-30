Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI to allow developmental shooters under TOPS and at Karni Range to train from Sept 2

"Separate slots have been reserved for the Olympic-bound core group of elite shooters to ensure continued training in a safe environment." Some of the elite shooters have been training at the Karni Singh Range since the middle of this month. On Saturday, the Union Home Ministry decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:11 IST
SAI to allow developmental shooters under TOPS and at Karni Range to train from Sept 2

The Sports Authority of India on Sunday announced that the developmental group of shooters will be allowed to use its facilities from next month with the central government further easing lockdown restrictions under its Unlock 4 guidelines. The SAI said shooters of Target Olympic Podium scheme and those at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at the Karni Singh Shooting Range here will begin training from September 2.

The SAI said guidelines of the Health Ministry and its own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be followed strictly during training of the developmental group of athletes. "As India enters Unlock 4, SAI has decided to open up its facilities for Developmental Group athletes," the SAI said in a statement.

"In the first leg, SAI has geared up to open up sporting activities for shooters of the TOP group and athletes of National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) from September 2, 2020," it added. The SAI said the decision to open up sporting facilities in a phased manner has been taken to ensure that safety and training continuity of athletes can move hand-in-hand. "Separate slots have been reserved for the Olympic-bound core group of elite shooters to ensure continued training in a safe environment." Some of the elite shooters have been training at the Karni Singh Range since the middle of this month.

On Saturday, the Union Home Ministry decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total ban on sports activities, which was earlier put in place till August 31.

However, such limited gatherings can only be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the home ministry guidelines said. The SAI said it has been opening up its facilities for sporting activities in a phased manner. In the first phase, Olympic and Paralympic-bound athletes began sporting activities at SAI's facilities.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kenoshians face 'wake-up call' after tumultuous, painful week of violence

Five decades after he came with his migrant-worker family from Texas to Kenosha, Wisconsin to pick cucumbers and potatoes in the fields outside of town, Tony Garcia is a prominent community member who has sat on the several local boards.So ...

Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know

Medicaid is an American health scheme that covers the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who are incapable of taking care of their medical expenses by themselves. This federal and state scheme takes care of outpatient, as w...

Extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE, NEET

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the ruling BJD legislators to extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE and NEET exams in the state -- which is currently grappling with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pand...

'Main approaches to COVID-19 treatment summarised'

Scientists have assessed currently known approaches to the treatment of novel coronavirus infection in a study that sheds light on the different groups of drugs used against COVID-19 across the world. The researchers, including those from S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020