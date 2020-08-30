Tennis-Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before U.S. Open - report
L'Equipe said fellow Frenchmen Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, Gregoire Barrere and Edouard Roger Vasselin were also asked to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after Paire's positive test. The U.S. Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:10 IST
France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to pull out of the U.S. Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L'Equipe https://www.lequipe.fr/Tennis/Actualites/Coronavirus-benoit-paire-teste-positif-et-forfait-pour-l-us-open/1166240 reported on Sunday.
Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, was scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. The 31-year-old arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the U.S. Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric.
Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0 1-0. L'Equipe said fellow Frenchmen Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, Gregoire Barrere and Edouard Roger Vasselin were also asked to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after Paire's positive test.
The U.S. Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.
