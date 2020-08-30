Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney FC beats City 1-0 in extra time to win A-League title

The game at Western Sydney Stadium went to extra time on Sunday with scores level at 0-0 after 90 minutes. The first half was marked by two controversial video decisions, with Melbourne City's Harrison Delbridge's 18th-minute goal ruled out following a VAR review and Sydney's Adam Le Fondre denied a penalty in the 28th.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:49 IST
Sydney FC beats City 1-0 in extra time to win A-League title
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia defender Rhyan Grant chested home Luke Brattan's perfectly weighted chip in the 100th minute to give Sydney FC back-to-back grand final wins and its fifth A-League championship. The game at Western Sydney Stadium went to extra time on Sunday with scores level at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The first half was marked by two controversial video decisions, with Melbourne City's Harrison Delbridge's 18th-minute goal ruled out following a VAR review and Sydney's Adam Le Fondre denied a penalty in the 28th. Grant received the Joe Marston Medal as player of the match.

"It was nice, maybe a little bit lucky with it but I thought I'd put the 'keeper off with the chest rather than the head and it looked like it worked — so happy days," Grant told Fox Sports television. City started quickly and Delbridge looked to have handed them the lead. Craig Noone's skidding ball through the 18-yard box spilled out to Delbridge, whose powerful strike took a deflection and beat Andrew Redmayne.

But following a VAR review, referee Chris Beath ruled an offside Lachie Wales had obstructed Redmayne's view and overturned the goal. Le Fondre went to ground under heavy contact from Curtis Good in the 28th minute and screamed for a penalty but his pleas went unheard.

The second half was largely an exhibition of strong goalkeeping from City's Tom Glover and Sydney's Redmayne. Glover's reflex save denied Milos Ninkovic in the 62nd minute, while in the 77th minute, Redmayne blocked City substitute Scott Galloway's dipping shot. In the 89th minute Glover, who was superb all night, ensured the game went beyond regular time. Le Fondre sent a cross in towards a diving Trent Buhagiar, with Glover able to scramble the ball to safety.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox put LHP Gonzalez on IL, recall RHP Dunning

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin prior to Sundays series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.The White Sox rec...

France: Mali junta's timeline 'out of the question'

Frances defence minister is pressing Malis military junta to return the country to civilian rule within months, saying Sunday that the three-year timeline proposed by the coup leaders is out of the question. The comments came hours after th...

Pak, Afghan officials to meet on Monday in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold talks in Kabul on Monday under a bilateral arrangement to improve cooperation in different fields, the Foreign Office here said on Sunday. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood wi...

Manoj Tiwari tunes into Mann Ki Baat from riot-hit Chand Bagh, pledges to heal ‘social divisions'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Sunday tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio programme from Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, pledging to repair the social divisions in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020