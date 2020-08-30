Motor racing-Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career win

Motor racing-Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career winReuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:11 IST
Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas. Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull.
Hamilton's 89th career victory left the six-times world champion two wins short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91.
ALSO READ
Motor Racing–Hamilton completes Spanish GP practice clean sweep for Mercedes
Mercedes, Audi expect sales momentum to pick up in festive season
Motor racing-Hamilton on pole as Mercedes sweep Spanish GP front row
Motor racing-Bottas is feeling the heat in Mercedes' black overalls
Mercedes-Benz mulls price hike to offset impact of currency volatility