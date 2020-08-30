Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before U.S. Open - report

France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of the U.S. Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L'Equipe https://www.lequipe.fr/Tennis/Actualites/Coronavirus-benoit-paire-teste-positif-et-forfait-pour-l-us-open/1166240 reported on Sunday. Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, had been scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:26 IST
Tennis-Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before U.S. Open - report
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of the U.S. Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L'Equipe https://www.lequipe.fr/Tennis/Actualites/Coronavirus-benoit-paire-teste-positif-et-forfait-pour-l-us-open/1166240 reported on Sunday.

Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, had been scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Paire's name no longer appeared on the list of seeds on the tournament website on Sunday and the men's draw showed that Majchrzak would play Spain's Marcel Granollers.

A United States Tennis Association spokesman said he could "only confirm that a player has tested positive and has been withdrawn". The 31-year-old Paire arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the U.S. Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric.

Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0 1-0. L'Equipe said fellow Frenchmen Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, Gregoire Barrere and Edouard Roger Vasselin were also asked to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after Paire's positive test.

The U.S. Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Masterful Morgan leads England to victory in record chase v Pakistan

Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. Pakistan posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a...

List of stations where Metro services to be restored being prepared: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Sunday said a list of Metro stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon. He said Metro services will resume in the city from September 7 with all C...

Three wildlife smugglers arrested in UP's Baghpat

Three wildlife smugglers were arrested here on Sunday by a joint team of police and forest officials. Baraut police station SHO Ajay Sharma said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest officials arrested three persons --- N...

Pension Camp makes life easier for Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik in Western Nepal

Bidur Bahadur Thapa is a retired Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik who now is spending his time by engaging in agricultural business. Before Seven years, the scenario for him was different, he had to go to Gorakhpur in every three months to receive a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020