Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton sweeps to dominant Belgian win

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:49 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton sweeps to dominant Belgian win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lewis Hamilton took another step towards a record-equalling seventh Formula One title on Sunday with a dominant lights-to-flag victory in the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Briton, who had started from pole position after an inspired qualifying display, was at the front for every single lap as he led team mate Valtteri Bottas across the line for a Mercedes one-two. Hamilton looked to be in perfect control in the lead after retaining his advantage at the start and down the long flat-out blast to the Les Combes chicane despite a snap of oversteer.

The durability of his tyres, which stirred memories of his winning three-wheeled limp to the line at his home British Grand Prix, raised some concern for the champion. But even those worries, which injected a hint of jeopardy into the otherwise straightforward race, proved unfounded as he crossed the line a comfortable 8.4 seconds clear of his Finnish stablemate.

"I know it's not necessarily what everybody always wants to see, a Mercedes at the front," said Hamilton, who now has a 50-point lead in the championship over Bottas and is 47 ahead of Red Bull's third-placed finisher Max Verstappen. "But no matter how much success we have, we just keep our heads down."

Hamilton's win was the 89th of his career, putting him ever closer to matching Michael Schumacher's seven title triumphs and leaving him just two short of the German's record tally of 91 race victories. It was also the champion's fifth win from seven races so far this season and the fourth of his career on the Spa-Francorchamps track.

Bottas, winner of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix but now effectively two whole race victories behind Hamilton, said: "I think Lewis was faultless today." "PRETTY BORING"

Verstappen, the only non-Mercedes winner so far this year, took his sixth consecutive podium but dubbed the race "boring." "I ran out of tyres at the end, so I was just stretching it out, saving the front tyres," said the 22-year-old, who had a lonely afternoon after a first-lap battle with former team mate Daniel Ricciardo.

"It was not enjoyable out there today." Ricciardo finished fourth for Renault, while also taking the extra point for fastest lap. Team mate Esteban Ocon rounded off a strong weekend for the French manufacturer by snatching fifth on the last lap from Red Bull's Alexander Albon.

Lando Norris, the sole McLaren in the race after team mate Carlos Sainz failed to make the start due to an exhaust issue, was seventh while Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly took 'Driver of the Day' honours in eighth. FERRARI STRUGGLE

Ferrari, winners in Belgium for the last two years, finished out of the points as their lack of speed was laid bare on Spa's long straights. Sebastian Vettel, leaving Ferrari at the end of the year, was 13th, a place ahead of last year's pole-sitter and winner Charles Leclerc, whose race was further hampered by slow pitstops.

"We need to work and find something because like this it's very difficult," Leclerc said of the Italian team's form that even drew a shake of the head from Vettel's replacement Sainz. The race was interrupted by an early safety car, sent out after a crash involving Antonio Giovinazzi and George Russell.

The Italian lost control of his Alfa Romeo at the exit of the Fagnes chicane. Russell, running behind Giovinazzi in his Williams, collected a loose wheel that came off the car, leaving debris strewn across the track.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Entertainment News Roundup: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video release and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sources: US stops ex Colombia warlord's deportation to Italy

The Trump administration has blocked the scheduled removal of a former Colombian paramilitary boss to Italy and now intends to deport him to his South American homeland, where hes been found responsible for hundreds of war crimes. Salvatore...

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Belgian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sundays Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, round seven of the season listed in championship order -MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 2 Hamilton started on pole, led every lap and took his ...

Palghar lynching case: Three cops dismissed from service

Three police personnel have been dismissed from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Sunday. These police personnel includes assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale, who was in-...

Golf-Danish teen Hojgaard beats Walters in playoff to clinch UK Championship

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard kept his composure to beat South Africas Justin Walters at the second extra hole of a playoff to win the UK Championship at the Belfry on Sunday.A seven-under-par 65 in the final round allowed the 19-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020