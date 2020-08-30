Left Menu
Cubs acquire 1B Martinez from Rays

Martinez, however, is hitting .319 with a .946 OPS in 298 career at-bats against left-handed pitching. Overall, he has a .294 average with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 career games with the Cardinals (2016-19) and Rays.

The Chicago Cubs acquired first baseman Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in exchange for a pair of players to be named later or cash considerations. Catcher Josh Phegley was designated for assignment to make room for Martinez on the 40-man roster.

Martinez, 32, hit .239 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 24 games this season for the Rays since being acquired from St. Louis in January. Martinez, however, is hitting .319 with a .946 OPS in 298 career at-bats against left-handed pitching.

Overall, he has a .294 average with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 career games with the Cardinals (2016-19) and Rays. The Cubs' offense is in need of a jolt as it deals with the absences of Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr., who are on the 10-day injured list.

Bryant is recovering from a left ring finger injury while Souza has been sidelined with a right hamstring strain. --Field Level Media

