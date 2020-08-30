Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Aug 30

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ohio State DT Garrett injured in shooting

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was shot early Sunday morning and hospitalized in stable condition, police in Columbus said. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OSU-GARRETT-SHOOTING, Field Level Media

- - Report: WR Chase to leave LSU, enter draft

LSU standout wide receiver JaMarr Chase is opting out of the upcoming season and will leave LSU to prepare for the NFL draft, according to reports on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LSU-CHASE, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Coverage of the following events: PGA Tour -- BMW Championship

LPGA -- Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - - - -

MLB Games scheduled for Sunday (all times Eastern):

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (G1), 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m. POSTPONED Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees "at" N.Y. Mets (G2), ~4:25 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

- - A's-Astros game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Athletics' series finale against the host Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon has been postponed following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Oakland organization. MLB-BASEBALL-HOU-OAK-POSTPONED, Field Level Media

- - Braves acquire lefty Milone from Orioles

The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed starting pitcher Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in exchange for two players to be named later. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-BAL-MILONE-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - Cubs acquire 1B Martinez from Rays

The Chicago Cubs acquired first baseman Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in exchange for a pair of players to be named later or cash considerations. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-TB-MARTINEZ, Field Level Media

- - Padres acquire 1B Moreland from Red Sox

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox for two minor league prospects on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-SD-BOS-MORELAND, Field Level Media

- - White Sox put LHP Gonzalez on IL, recall RHP Dunning

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin prior to Sunday's series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-GONZALEZ-DUNNING, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Games scheduled for Sunday (all times Eastern): Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m. - -

Dell Loy Hansen to sell Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals SC Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen announced Sunday that he is seeking to sell Utah Soccer Holdings, which owns the Major League Soccer club.

SOCCER-MLS-RSL-HANSEN, Field Level Media - - - -

MOTORSPORTS Coverage of the following events:

NASCAR Truck Series at Madison, Ill., Noon IndyCar -- Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2, 3 p.m.

- - - - NBA

Games scheduled for Sunday (all times Eastern): Boston at Toronto (G1), 1 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas (G6), 3:30 p.m. Denver at Utah (G6), 8:30 p.m.

- - Lowry (ankle) expected to play in Game 1 for Raptors

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry is expected to play Sunday afternoon when the Raptors meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-LOWRY, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

Vikings acquire Ngakoue from Jaguars Franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received his wish on Sunday -- a one-way ticket out of Jacksonville.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-NGAKOUE-TRADE, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Games scheduled for Sunday (all times Eastern)

Colorado at Dallas (G4), 6 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders (G4), 8 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver (G4), 10:30 p.m. - - - -

WNBA Games scheduled for Sunday (all times Eastern):

Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Player tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from US Open

An identified player has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the U.S. Open and withdrawn from the tournament, the United States Tennis Association announced on Sunday. TENNIS-ATP-POSITIVE-TEST, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Coverage of the following events: CS:GO -- ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - Oceania League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer playoffs

CS:GO -- ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - AsiaLeague of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Summer playoffs CS:GO -- ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - Europe

Dota -- OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer playoffs Call of Duty League Championship

Dota -- OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division