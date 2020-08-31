Mets place pitchers Matz, Betances on injured list

The New York Mets placed pitchers Steven Matz and Dellin Betances on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Matz, a left-hander, has discomfort in his pitching shoulder. Betances, a right-hander, has tightness in his right lat.

Both were scheduled to visit a doctor on Monday. In corresponding transactions, the Mets recalled right-handers Drew Smith and Franklyn Kilome from the alternate training site in Brooklyn.

Matz, 29, is 0-4 with an 8.63 ERA in six games (five starts) this year. He tossed a scoreless inning of relief Saturday against the New York Yankees in his first appearance since moving to the bullpen but did not go back out for the next inning after experiencing discomfort. Betances, 32, is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in 13 appearances this season. His wild pitch in the ninth inning on Saturday allowed the Yankees to walk off with a 2-1 win.