Report: DB Ryan hires new agent; several teams interested

Free-agent defensive back Logan Ryan has a new agent and is expected to sign a deal before the start of the NFL season, according to a report Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Ryan is now working with agent Joel Segal, whose clients include defensive stars Patrick Peterson and Khalil Mack. Rapoport said Ryan has "several suitors."

Ryan had 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, 18 passes defensed and four forced fumbles for the Tennessee Titans last season. Entering his eighth NFL season, Ryan said farewell to the Titans organization and fans in an Instagram post in May and said he wants to continue his career elsewhere.

"My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close," he began his post. "To the @Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run.

"To my Titans Teammates: I love all y'all. Being a leader and earning y'all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one. " He added he was "looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me."

The following week, Ryan reportedly was on the verge of a deal with the New York Jets, but that didn't materialize. Ryan spent the first four seasons of his career (2013-16) with the New England Patriots before signing a three-year, $30 million deal with Titans in March 2017. In 109 career games (85 starts), he has 494 tackles, 11 sacks and 17 interceptions.

