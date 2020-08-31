Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatum, Smart propel Celtics in rout of Raptors

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 21 points apiece to lift the Boston Celtics to a 112-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series near Orlando. Meanwhile, Siakam and VanVleet had a combined five points. Boston's advantage reached 21 at 65-44 following back-to-back 3-pointers from Brown and Walker early in the third.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 01:24 IST
Tatum, Smart propel Celtics in rout of Raptors
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Raptors)

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 21 points apiece to lift the Boston Celtics to a 112-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series near Orlando. Kemba Walker had 18 points, Jaylen Brown 17, Daniel Theis 13 and Robert Williams III 10 as the Celtics won their fifth straight game to open the playoffs. Theis and Walker added game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists, respectively.

Kyle Lowry had 17 points and Serge Ibaka added 15 for the Raptors, who saw their eight-game winning streak come to a halt. Toronto shot 31-of-84 (36.9 percent) from the field and 10-of-40 (25.0 percent) from 3-point range. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined to go 8-of-32 for 24 points.

Game 1 of the seven-game series had originally been scheduled for Thursday before player protests related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin pushed back the NBA schedule. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday. The Celtics never trailed Sunday, taking advantage of a sluggish start by the Raptors to lead by as much as 19 during the opening quarter. Toronto had 11 fouls in the period, with Siakam sitting early after recording three. Boston led 39-23 after one.

The Raptors got back within single digits, 39-30, early in the second, but the Celtics used a 15-7 run -- capped by a Tatum three-point play -- to restore order. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Walker had Boston up 59-42 at the break. Walker, Brown, Tatum and Smart were each in double digits in scoring at halftime. Meanwhile, Siakam and VanVleet had a combined five points.

Boston's advantage reached 21 at 65-44 following back-to-back 3-pointers from Brown and Walker early in the third. The Raptors had momentum going with a 10-2 run late, but Tatum nailed a stepback jumper as time expired to give the Celtics an 88-73 lead going into the fourth. Boston went up 100-79 with 6:26 left and led by as much as 24 down the stretch.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings

United Airlines said on Sunday it is permanently eliminating change fees on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest effort by a U.S. airline to try to stimulate bookings hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Chicago-based United...

Motor racing-Briton Russell thankful for halo device after Giovinazzi crash

George Russell was left feeling grateful for the halo head protection device fitted to his Williams Formula One car after an impact with the bouncing wheel of Antonio Giovinazzis crashed Alfa Romeo sent him out of Sundays Belgian Grand Prix...

Tatum, Smart propel Celtics in rout of Raptors

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 21 points apiece to lift the Boston Celtics to a 112-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series near Orlando. Kemba Walker had 18 p...

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceXs Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASAs Ken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020