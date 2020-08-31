Left Menu
Yankees rally from five down to defeat Mets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 02:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the seventh inning, Gio Urshela hit a game-winning single with two outs in the eighth and the New York Yankees rallied from a five-run deficit to post an 8-7 victory over the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees entered the ninth trailing 7-2 but got within 7-4 when Luke Voit hit a two-run single off Jared Hughes. The Yankees made it 7-5 when Thairo Estrada scored on a wild pitch by Edwin Diaz, and then tied it up when Hicks lined a 3-2 pitch over the right field fence for his third homer, driving in Voit.

With runners at first and second and two outs in the eighth, Urshela lined Diaz's 0-2 pitch into right field to score Mike Tauchman from second. Tauchman beat a close throw to the plate and the Yankees won following a brief video review. The meltdown by Diaz (1-1) prevented the Mets from getting their third win of the five-game Subway Series.

Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning off rookie Brooks Criske. Cano lifted an 0-1 fastball over the right-center field fence for his fifth homer of the season and 2,600th hit of a career that began with the Yankees in 2005. It gave the Mets a 4-2 lead. The Mets made it 7-2 in the sixth when Michael Conforto hit a two-run double and Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Mets starter Rick Porcello allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two. Yankees rookie Michael King allowed two runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings in his second career start. Chad Green (3-2) struck out the side in the eighth.

Tauchman's RBI groundout and Mike Ford's run-scoring double accounted for the Yankees' first two runs. Alonso and Wilson Ramos hit RBI singles in the fourth as the Mets lost for the fourth time in 10 games.

