Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup: Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut

Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo. Walker (3-2), who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his first outing in 10 days. It was his 100th career major league start. U.S. Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET) NBA roundup: Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis

Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James added 36 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night near Orlando to win the Western Conference first-round series in five games. Davis was 14-of-18 shooting and collected nine rebounds, while James made 14 of 19 shots and recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists to increase his NBA playoffs 30-point, triple-doubles record to 13. Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before U.S. Open: report

France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to pull out of the U.S. Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L'Equipe https://www.lequipe.fr/Tennis/Actualites/Coronavirus-benoit-paire-teste-positif-et-forfait-pour-l-us-open/1166240 reported on Sunday. Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, was scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Dodgers set National League record for home runs in a month with Bellinger's blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sunday's game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57. Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Kyle Gibson in the third inning. The Atlanta Braves held the old NL mark of 56, set in June 2019. Tiger Woods' focus turns to U.S. Open as season ends

Tiger Woods walked off the 18th green at Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday, his 2019-20 PGA Tour season over before the leaders at the BMW Championship even had teed off. Woods carded a 1-over-par 71 in the final round, which was his lowest score of the week. His rounds of 73-75-72-71 marked just the fifth time in his career that Woods shot four over-par rounds in a tournament. Soccer: Salt Lake owner Hansen to sell Utah teams after alleged racist comments

Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Sunday that Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen, who is being investigated by the governing body over allegations that he had used racist language, is set to sell Utah Soccer Holdings. Utah Soccer Holdings owns the MLS side Real Salt Lake, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Utah Royals and second division side Real Monarchs in the United Soccer League. NHL roundup: Lightning put Bruins on verge of elimination

Ondrej Palat scored two goals to lead Tampa Bay to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Toronto, putting the Lightning on the cusp of reaching the next round in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nikita Kucherov collected a pair of assists and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning, who lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal. Cycling: Cold-blooded Alaphilippe does it again on the Tour de France

A year after capturing French hearts, Julian Alaphilippe claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey again when he kept his composure to win the second stage on Sunday. Alaphilippe, who last year wore the coveted jersey for 14 days, prevailed in a three-man sprint ahead of Swiss Marc Hirschi and Briton Adam Yates. Quiet please! U.S. Open players bemoan the sound of silence

As chatty spectators so often learn the hard way, silence is golden in the sport of tennis. Yet facing the prospect of empty stands at the first fanless Grand Slam since the coronavirus outbreak, even top contenders at this year's U.S. Open admit that the unprecedented new hush will take some getting used to.