Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacioretty nets two as Knights take 3-1 lead over Canucks

With his trademark quick feet, Hughes skated into the Knights' end and sent a slick pass over to Toffoli who beat Fleury for the lead. The Knights found their feet again in the third period, scoring three goals on five shots. Just 87 seconds later, Pacioretty stormed around the Canucks net and left the puck for Karlsson who finished the scoring for the night.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:12 IST
Pacioretty nets two as Knights take 3-1 lead over Canucks
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Max Pacioretty had two goals, including the game-winner, and one assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton on Sunday. The win gives the Knights a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

The Golden Knights had single-goal efforts from Chandler Stephenson, Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson. The Canucks got a goal each from Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Tyler Toffoli. J.T. Miller assisted on all three Canucks goals, and Quinn Hughes added two assists. The Knights jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first period with goals from Pacioretty and Stephenson. Pettersson replied for the Canucks.

The Canucks made a critical error midway through the first frame, taking a too many men penalty. On the power play, Mark Stone made a slick pass through the slot to Pacioretty, who one-timed the puck past Jacob Markstrom at the 9:28 mark. Markstrom finished with 28 saves. Less than two minutes later, though, the Canucks got on the board. Horvat won the faceoff in the Knights' end and dished the puck back to Hughes. Hughes got it low to Miller, who slid the puck over to Pettersson for a wrister past Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury stopped 28 shots as well.

The Knights restored the lead at 13:19, starting with Ryan Reaves' big hit on Hughes. The Knights regained possession with Stephenson and Shea Theodore converting on a 2-on-1. The Canucks scored early in the second to tie the game at 2-2 when Horvat shoveled in a Miller rebound. The Knights conceded the momentum with three straight penalties, allowing the Canucks to score on one and take the 3-2 lead. With his trademark quick feet, Hughes skated into the Knights' end and sent a slick pass over to Toffoli who beat Fleury for the lead.

The Knights found their feet again in the third period, scoring three goals on five shots. Schmidt got his on a blast from the point at 2:52, followed by Pacioretty's second of the night at 7:02. Just 87 seconds later, Pacioretty stormed around the Canucks net and left the puck for Karlsson who finished the scoring for the night.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib as PM, Lebanese media reports

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the countrys ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister informal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.Speaking after a meeting with P...

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 meters into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horr...

Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

As many as 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 30, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,963, according to the State Health Department on Monday. The officials said that 1,849 pat...

'Proud moment for nation': Rahane on India winning gold in FIDE Chess Olympiad

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Monday congratulated the Indian team on being the joint winners of the FIDE Chess Olympiad and said that the feat is a proud moment for the nation. Taking to Twitter, Rahane wrote Many congratulations to team India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020