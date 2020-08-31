AC Milan drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in Europa League
Seven-time European champion AC Milan was drawn away to Shamrock Rovers of Ireland when the Europa League second qualifying round pairings were made Monday. 17 without fans at Shamrock Rovers' 8,000-capacity stadium in Dublin. Milan visited Ireland 45 years ago to draw 0-0 with Athlone Town in a UEFA Cup second round, first-leg game.PTI | Nyon | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:45 IST
Seven-time European champion AC Milan was drawn away to Shamrock Rovers of Ireland when the Europa League second qualifying round pairings were made Monday. The single-leg elimination game is scheduled on Sept. 17 without fans at Shamrock Rovers' 8,000-capacity stadium in Dublin.
Milan visited Ireland 45 years ago to draw 0-0 with Athlone Town in a UEFA Cup second round, first-leg game. Milan won the return game 3-0. Milan has not played in the Champions League since 2014 and returns to the second-tier competition after sitting out last season. Milan and UEFA agreed a one-year suspension because of the club breaking financial monitoring rules.
Tottenham, a Champions League beaten finalist 15 months ago, was also given an away game Monday, in Bulgaria against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. UEFA ordered all Europa League qualifying rounds to be single-leg games because of the tight schedule in a pandemic-delayed season.
Milan and Tottenham must advance through three qualifying rounds to enter the 48-team group-stage draw scheduled on Oct. 2 in Athens..
ALSO READ
Lyon defeat Manchester City to cruise into Champions League semi-final
Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semifinals
Pep Guardiola shifts focus on next season after Manchester City's Champions League exit
PSG, Leipzig seek maiden Champions League final appearance
PREVIEW-Soccer-The Netflix of football, Champions League to deliver more drama