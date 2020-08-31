Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Milan drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in Europa League qualifiers

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:47 IST
Soccer-Milan drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in Europa League qualifiers

Seven-times European champions AC Milan will begin their Europa League campaign this season away to rank outsiders Shamrock Rovers following the draw on Monday for the second qualifying round. Milan, who finished sixth in Serie A, are returning to European football after serving a one-year ban for breaching UEFA's break-even Financial Fair Play rules, which resulted in them missing the Europa League last season.

Milan's only previous meeting with an Irish side was in 1975 when they beat Athlone Town 3-0 on aggregate in the old UEFA Cup. It is arguably the most glamorous tie for a League of Ireland team since Cork City faced Bayern Munich in the 1991-92 UEFA Cup, holding out for a 1-1 home draw before losing 2-0 in Germany.

According to the specialist website Transfermarkt, Shamrock's squad has a combined transfer value of 1.95 million euros, compared with 393.2 million euros for Milan. English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur were drawn away to Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg will visit Albania to play Kukes.

The 46 ties will be played over a single leg due to the difficulties of travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For the same reason, all matches will be played without spectators. The games will be played on Sept. 17.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

The Latest: WHO survey finds virus disrupts health services

The UN health agency says a new survey found that 90 per cent of countries that responded reported fallout from COVID-19 on the provision of other health care services like immunization, family planning services, and cancer and cardiovascul...

Rest in Peace Pranab Mukherjee: 7-day state mourning

Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, the government informed here. As a mark of respect to the ...

Ex-WIFA office-bearer Wali Mohammad dead

Wali Mohammad, a former office-bearer of the Western India Football Association WIFA died in Akola on Monday. He was 75.Wali died at a private hospital in Akola in Vidarbha on Monday morning, Shaikh Gani, an office-bearer of the Akola Distr...

Govt announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be obser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020