Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian IM Leon Mendonca wins title at Skalicky chess festival

I am delighted to win the tournament and hope to keep improving my rating and become a GM soon," he said, adding the win over Basso was his best game in the event. Mendonca had claimed second position in the Paracin Open in Serbia July and earlier in June won the open section at the Balaton Chess festival in Budapest.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:18 IST
Indian IM Leon Mendonca wins title at Skalicky chess festival
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Young Indian IM Leon Luke Mendonca emerged victorious in the Skalicky chess festival in Slovakia, with 7.5 points from nine rounds in the tournament. The Goa-based player (Elo rating 2472) remained unbeaten through the nine rounds and notched up six wins including one over higher-rated Pier Liugi Bosso (Italy, Elo 2600) in the sixth round.

The other wins for Mendonca came against Marek Pniaczek (Poland), Alexndr Skalsky (Czech Republic), Marcin Molenda (Poland), Thomas Dionisi (France) and Harry Grieve (England). He had three draws in the tournament.

The 14-year-old Mendonca drew his last round game against Matyas Marek (Czech Republic) to pip Jan Vykouk (Czech Republic) for the title by a half a point. "Extremely happy! I am delighted to win the tournament and hope to keep improving my rating and become a GM soon," he said, adding the win over Basso was his best game in the event.

Mendonca had claimed second position in the Paracin Open in Serbia July and earlier in June won the open section at the Balaton Chess festival in Budapest. Mendonca had left for Moscow in February along with his father to play in the Aeroflot Open which featured several other Indian players and headed to Budapest after an event in Vietnam got postponed due to the coronavirus and got held up there due to the travel restrictions. He has since been in Europe playing tournaments in his quest for GM norms.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true lead...

Senior Cong MLA raises questions about COVID death figures in Bengaluru

Senior Congress legislator H K Patil on Monday claimed there was 32 per cent increase in the overall deaths in the city in the first six months of this year compared to the corresponding period last year and sought to know if the government...

Parliament's monsoon session from Sept 14-Oct 1: Notifications

Parliaments monsoon session will begin from September 14 and continue till October 1, notifications issued on Monday said. The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to mee...

Telangana Governor,CM, party leaders condole Mukherjee's death

Eds updating with condolences by Telangana Governor and BJP, Congress leaders Hyderabad, Aug 31 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan andChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed their condolences over the demi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020