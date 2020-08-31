HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday (times ET; GMT-4): 1110 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and rain forecast for the evening. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:51 IST
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday (times ET; GMT-4): 1110 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and rain forecast for the evening. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Germany's Angelique Kerber and Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic have started their first-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
READ MORE U.S. Open order of play on Monday
Djokovic, Osaka in action as very different U.S. Open begins Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before US Open
Thiem confident of turning things around for US Open Djokovic out to make hay while the sun shines in New York
Quiet please! U.S. Open players bemoan the sound of silence FACTBOX-Kevin Anderson v Alexander Zverev (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
ALSO READ
On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour
Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital
Trigyn awarded New York Power Authority IT staffing contract
Two charged with 2002 New York murder 'in cold blood' of rapper Jam Master Jay
Trump widened divisions in American politics: New York State governor