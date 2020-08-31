Cycling-Ewan claims Tour de France stage three, Alaphilippe retains overall lead
Asutralian Caleb Ewan won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 198-km hilly ride along the Alpine foothills on Monday. Ireland's Sam Bennett was second. France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. Tuesday's fourth stage is a 160.5-km effort from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette for the first summit finish of the race.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:09 IST
