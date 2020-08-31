HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday (times ET; GMT-4). The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1213 VONDROUSOVA FIRST TO ADVANCE TO SECOND ROUND
The Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to win a match at the U.S. Open this year after she beat Greet Minnen 6-1 6-4. Vondrousova, 21, broke her Belgian opponent four times and fired 16 winners to wrap up the match in just 63 minutes to advance to the second round.
1110 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and rain forecast for the evening.
Germany's Angelique Kerber and Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic have started their first-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium. READ MORE
