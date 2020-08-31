Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1213 VONDROUSOVA FIRST TO ADVANCE TO SECOND ROUND The Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to win a match at the U.S. Open this year after she beat Greet Minnen 6-1 6-4.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:52 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday (times ET; GMT-4). The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1213 VONDROUSOVA FIRST TO ADVANCE TO SECOND ROUND

The Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to win a match at the U.S. Open this year after she beat Greet Minnen 6-1 6-4. Vondrousova, 21, broke her Belgian opponent four times and fired 16 winners to wrap up the match in just 63 minutes to advance to the second round.

1110 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and rain forecast for the evening.

Germany's Angelique Kerber and Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic have started their first-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium. READ MORE

U.S. Open order of play on Monday Djokovic, Osaka in action as very different U.S. Open begins

Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before U.S. Open Thiem confident of turning things around for U.S. Open

Djokovic out to make hay while the sun shines in New York Quiet please! U.S. Open players bemoan the sound of silence

FACTBOX-Kevin Anderson v Alexander Zverev (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli, US officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate ...

Not all gloom for aviation training as MAX, cargo fleets beckon

Aviation training specialists, which saw simulator sales plummet when the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near halt, are getting some relief from an uptick in demand from cargo carriers and airlines gearing up for the Boeing 73...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 131...

Report: A's acquire LHP Minor from Rangers

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The Rangers will receive two players to be named later in the reported deal that comes a few hours before Major League ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020