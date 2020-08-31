Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:23 IST
Padres acquire RHP Clevinger from Indians in nine-player deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to acquire right-hander Mike Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians in a nine-player deal. The Padres also will acquire switch-hitting outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named in exchange for catcher Austin Hedges, right-hander Cal Quantrill, first baseman/outfielder Josh Naylor and minor-league prospects Gabriel Arias (shortstop), Owen Miller (infielder) and Joey Cantillo (left-hander).

The deal, which comes a few hours before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, is the fifth by the Padres in the past two days. San Diego also acquired catcher Jason Castro, reliever Trevor Rosenthal and versatile Mitch Moreland in separate trades while also swinging a seven-player deal with Seattle on Sunday. Clevinger, 29, had fallen out of favor in Cleveland after he and fellow right-hander Zach Plesac violated team safety and health policies by going out with friends in Chicago on Aug. 8.

Clevinger owns a 42-22 record with a 3.20 ERA in 101 appearances (88 starts) over four-plus seasons with the Indians. He has a 1-1 mark with a 3.18 ERA in four starts this season. Clevinger now joins a talented Padres rotation that also includes right-handers Chris Paddack and Dinelson Lamet.

Allen, 27, is batting .160 with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games this season. He is hitting .239 with eight homers and 57 RBIs in 220 career games over three-plus seasons with Cleveland. Hedges, 28, is batting .158 with three homers and six RBIs in 29 games this season, his sixth with San Diego. He is hitting .199 with 49 homers and 146 RBIs in 406 career games. He appeared in 102 games last season and was a Gold Glove finalist.

Quantrill, 25, owns a 2-0 record with a 2.60 ERA in 10 appearances (one start) this season. He sports an 8-8 mark with a 4.79 ERA in 33 career appearances (19 starts) with the Padres, who selected him No. 8 overall in the 2015 MLB Draft. Naylor, 23, is batting .278 with one homer and four RBIs in 18 games this season. Naylor, who is the brother of Cleveland catcher Bo Naylor, has a .253 batting average with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 112 career games with the Padres.

Arias, 20, is batting .270 with 23 homers and 147 RBIs in three minor-league seasons. Miller, 23, has a .307 batting average with 17 homers and 101 RBIs in two minor-league campaigns.

Cantillo, 20, owns a 13-7 record with a 2.51 ERA in 41 career appearances (32 starts) in three minor-league seasons.

