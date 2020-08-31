Left Menu
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli felt 'nervous' ahead of first training session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that he felt nervous and jittery while he was heading out for his first training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:07 IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that he felt nervous and jittery while he was heading out for his first training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. "Couple of months ago, you could not even imagine that you will have IPL but then things started opening up and things started getting together. We saw other tournaments taking place. So, we got a bit of confidence from that," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle.

"Now when we had our practice session yesterday was the time when I realized how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session I felt nervous and I felt a bit jittery but things were okay," he added. RCB had their first training session on August 28.

IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. (ANI)

