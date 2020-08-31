49ers place starting LB Warner on COVID-19 list

The San Francisco 49ers placed starting linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday. Warner missed practice on Sunday but the team didn't list a reason.

He is the only player currently on the list. Wide receiver Richie James and running back Jeff Wilson were put on the list in July but were removed on Aug. 4. The list is for players who either have tested positive or been quarantined due to close contact with a person who has the coronavirus. NFL clubs are not permitted to disclose which condition applies to a player on the list.

Warner, 23, was selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's been a key contributor since, starting all 32 regular-season games. He's made 242 tackles (10 for loss) and added three sacks. He returned his lone career interception 46 yards for a touchdown in a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21. He also intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass in the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

The 49ers are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals to open the season on Sept. 13.