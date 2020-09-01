Tennis-Kvitova laments empty stands as she reaches U.S. Open second round

Left Menu
The twice Wimbledon champion converted four of five break point opportunities and fired 23 winners to defeat her Romanian opponent. "I had to motivate myself from the beginning to the end," the 30-year-old said in an on-court interview. Kvitova, who suffered a second-round exit last year at Flushing Meadows, will next face either Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine or American Whitney Osuigwe.

