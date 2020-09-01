HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday (times ET; GMT-4). The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1420 KVITOVA, GARCIA CRUISE INTO ROUND TWO

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova dispatched Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-2 with a powerful display to reach the next round. 1400 LAJOVIC CRASHES OUT

Serbian Dusan Lajovic, seeded 18th, became the first major casualty of the opening round as he suffered a shock 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-4 defeat by Egor Gerasimov of Belarus. READ MORE

1317 TOP SEED PLISKOVA, MLADENOVIC ADVANCE Top seed Karolina Pliskova beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0 to move into the second round as the Czech looks to win her first Grand Slam title.

Pliskova fired seven aces and smashed 26 winners, constantly winning points at the net in the first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will next meet France's Caroline Garcia. France's 30th seed Kristina Mladenovic also advanced in straight sets, overcoming the challenge of American Hailey Baptiste to win 7-5 6-2.

1245 FORMER CHAMPION KERBER THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS Germany's 17th seed and 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Kerber, who was knocked out in the first round last year, converted all five break points in the match but she was tested in the second set when Tomljanovic saved a match point and came back from 2-5 down before the German served out the match. 1213 VONDROUSOVA FIRST TO ADVANCE TO SECOND ROUND

The Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to win a match at the U.S. Open this year after she beat Greet Minnen 6-1 6-4. Vondrousova, 21, broke her Belgian opponent four times and fired 16 winners to wrap up the match in just 63 minutes to advance to the second round.

1110 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and rain forecast for the evening. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)