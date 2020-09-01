Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Kamara's absences from camp contract-related

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's unexcused absences from training camp are believed to be contract-related, multiple media outlets reported Monday. A three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Kamara has rushed for 2,408 yards and 27 touchdowns in 45 career games (25 starts) with the Saints.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:59 IST
Reports: Kamara's absences from camp contract-related

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's unexcused absences from training camp are believed to be contract-related, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Saints coach Sean Payton has declined to specify a reason for the absences of Kamara, who has been missing from training camp since Friday.

Kamara, 25, is scheduled to make $2.133 million in the final year of his rookie contract, per Spotrac.com. By comparison, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey signed an extension in April that will average $16 million per season. He received a four-year, $64 million deal.

Kamara rushed for 797 yards and added career lows in receiving yards (533) and touchdowns (six) last season while being hampered by knee and ankle injuries. He played in 14 games, starting nine. A three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Kamara has rushed for 2,408 yards and 27 touchdowns in 45 career games (25 starts) with the Saints. He also has 243 receptions for 2,068 yards and 10 scores.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

New York City pays out record settlement in death of trans inmate

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The family of a transgender woman who died in a New York jail has settled a lawsuit with the city for 5.9 million dollars, the largest civil settlement paid for a death in cust...

Reports: Phillies add another arm to bullpen in Phelps

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers shortly before Mondays trade deadline, according to several media reports. The Phillies will send the Brewers three low-level prospects in exch...

Congress leaders recall Pranab Mukherjee's contribution, describe him Bhisham Pitamah, guardian of party

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise has left a deep vacuum i...

Protesters await Macron as he meets leading Lebanese singer Fairouz

French President Emmanuel Macron began his trip to Beirut on Monday by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab worlds most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanons soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020