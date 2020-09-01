Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Marlins acquire OF Marte from Diamondbacks

Arizona will receive pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and Julio Frias in the trade, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, in a reported deal that landed before the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Marte, 31, has a club option for next season on his current contract worth $12.5 million.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 01:33 IST
Reports: Marlins acquire OF Marte from Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins have acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. Arizona will receive pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and Julio Frias in the trade, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, in a reported deal that landed before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Marte, 31, has a club option for next season on his current contract worth $12.5 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Marte spent eight years with the Pittsburgh Pirates before a January trade sent him to Arizona.

With the Diamondbacks, Marte is hitting .311 this season with two homers and 14 RBIs in 33 games. A career .288 hitter, Marte has 110 home runs and 434 RBIs. He was a two-time Gold Glove winner and an All-Star in 2016 with the Pirates. The left-handed Smith, 29, meanwhile has not appeared in a regular-season game since July 25 for undisclosed reasons. Smith has a 15-18 record with a 4.64 ERA in his career with the New York Yankees and Marlins. He has just one appearance this season, a three-inning stint on July 25.

Mejia, a 23-year-old right-hander, is a rookie with the Marlins who was called up earlier this year from High-A ball to the majors. He owns an 0-2 record with a 5.40 ERA in three starts this season. Frias, a 22-year-old lefty, has yet to make his MLB debut and has been in the Marlins minor league system since 2015. In 2019, Frias had a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts at the Marlins' low Class A affiliate.

The Diamondbacks fell for the 10th time in the last 11 games on Sunday and appear to be acquiring young pitching prospects for the future. The Marlins started Monday with a 14-15 record, in a tie for second in the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies. Under current MLB rules, all first- and second-place teams will make the 2020 playoffs. For Miami, its last trip to the postseason came in 2003 when it won the World Series.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Mondays trading deadline, according to published reports. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston, accordi...

New York City pays out record settlement in death of trans inmate

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The family of a transgender woman who died in a New York jail has settled a lawsuit with the city for 5.9 million dollars, the largest civil settlement paid for a death in cust...

Reports: Phillies add another arm to bullpen in Phelps

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers shortly before Mondays trade deadline, according to several media reports. The Phillies will send the Brewers three low-level prospects in exch...

Congress leaders recall Pranab Mukherjee's contribution, describe him Bhisham Pitamah, guardian of party

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise has left a deep vacuum i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020