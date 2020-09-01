Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Norrie upsets Schwartzman in marathon five-setter at U.S. Open

Briton Cameron Norrie claimed his biggest win at a Grand Slam when he came from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. Both players served poorly, resulting in a U.S. Open record 58 break points being up for grabs, and 25-year-old Norrie saved two match points in the decider before prevailing after nearly four hours. Tsitsipas races past Ramos-Vinolas to reach second round

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title in style as he overwhelmed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 6-1 6-1 on Monday to reach the second round of the U.S. Open. Tsitsipas, who entered the first Grand Slam of the COVID-19 era fresh off a run to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event, never faced a break point and broke Ramos-Vinolas seven times during the 98-minute match. Shapovalov spoils Korda grand slam debut to reach U.S. Open second round

Denis Shapovalov, one of tennis's young guns tipped as a future Grand Slam winner, took a confident first step towards living up to the hype moving into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over American wildcard Sebastian Korda. The Canadian 12th seed has advanced to at least the third round in all three U.S. Opens he has played and rarely looked in trouble against the 205th ranked Korda, who was making his Grand Slam main draw debut. Legendary U.S. college basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78: media reports

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson passed away at the age of 78, ESPN and other media outlets reported on Monday. Johnson, also known as "Big John," was a legendary figure in U.S. college basketball and the first Black head coach to win a major collegiate championship when he led the Georgetown Hoyas to victory in the 1984 NCAA National Championship. Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had probably underestimated the headwind and settled for second place as he watched Lotto-Soudal fastman Ewan whizz around him to snatch his fourth stage win on the Tour. Tennis: Zverev downs Anderson in battle of big servers

Germany's Alexander Zverev overcame a patchy performance to beat South African Kevin Anderson 7-6(2) 5-7 6-3 7-5 in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Monday. Fifth seed Zverev, who lost to Andy Murray in his first match after the COVID-19 lockdown at the Western and Southern Open last week, sprinted out of the blocks to grab an early lead and went on to clinch the opening set in a one-sided tiebreak. Sevastova picks up first win of year to send Gauff to exit

Anastasija Sevastova beat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-3 5-7 6-4 to claim her first match win of the year on Monday and advance to the second round of the U.S. Open. In a ragged, scrappy affair packed with breaks, double faults and unforced errors, it was the 30-year-old Latvian who made one fewer mistake, collecting her first success of 2020 on the fourth match point when 16-year-old Gauff sent a timid return into the net. Fight for trophies and equality linked at U.S. Open

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home to the U.S. Open for the next fortnight, is hallowed ground both for sport and activism, its centerpiece Arthur Ashe Stadium a monument to grand slam winners and champions of social and racial justice alike. Stadium and arena naming rights can be sold for hundreds of millions of dollars these days but the United States Tennis Association (USTA) instead chose to honor its heroes. Reds manager Bell, others suspended for incident with Cubs

Major League Baseball disciplined three members of the Cincinnati Reds and one from the Chicago Cubs in response to a benches-clearing incident between the teams in the fourth inning of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night. Reds manager David Bell was given a one-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for the actions of his team and for what MLB termed "excessive arguing" in the inning. MLB postpones two Mariners-A's games after positive COVID-19 test

The first two games of the Oakland Athletics series against the Seattle Mariners have been postponed after a member of the A's organization tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Monday. The games were scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle and will likely need to be made up with double headers. The final game of the three-game series on Thursday remained on the schedule.