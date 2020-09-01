Royals' eighth-inning rally downs Indians

Left Menu
Back-to-back, run-scoring hits in the eighth inning allowed the host Kansas City Royals to defeat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Back-to-back, run-scoring hits in the eighth inning allowed the host Kansas City Royals to defeat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. Maikel Franco drove in the tying run with a single, and Bubba Starling followed with the game-winning single.

Scott Barlow (2-1) picked up the win after throwing a scoreless eighth inning. Greg Holland earned his second save by pitching around a one-out double in the ninth. James Karinchak (0-2) walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth, and they both came around to score. After a strikeout, Franco singled off Karinchak to level the score. Adam Cimber then replaced Karinchak, and Starling hit Cimber's fourth pitch to knock in the decisive run.

Brad Keller and Shane Bieber put on an old-fashioned pitchers' duel. Neither starting pitcher allowed a runner past second until Keller gave up Franmil Reyes' run-scoring double in the seventh inning. Bieber pitched six scoreless innings, lowering his major-league-leading ERA to 1.20. He allowed just one hit while walking four and striking out nine. He also leads the majors with 84 strikeouts.

Keller gave up one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one. Keller did not allow a run in his first three starts after starting the season on the injured list while recovering from COVID-19. He was roughed up in his last start at St. Louis on Aug. 24, allowing five runs on six hits in four innings, but he still had a 2.08 ERA entering Monday.

Through six innings, the starters had each allowed just one hit. Keller retired 11 in a row at one point. The Indians finally scored off Keller in the seventh. With one out, Carlos Santana lined a single into center. Reyes then drove one to the wall in left-center, scoring Santana, and Keller's night was done.

The Royals threatened against two Cleveland relievers in the seventh, but Whit Merrifield hit a two-out line drive that Jordan Luplow caught over his shoulder. --Field Level Media

