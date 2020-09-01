Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL: Du Plessis, Ngidi, Rabada reach UAE

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. While former South Africa skipper du Plessis and speedster Ngidi joined the Chennai Super Kings' camp, pacer Rabada headed to the Delhi Capitals' team hotel.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:42 IST
IPL: Du Plessis, Ngidi, Rabada reach UAE

The South African trio of Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada arrived here in the wee hours of Tuesday to join their teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting September 19. Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

While former South Africa skipper du Plessis and speedster Ngidi joined the Chennai Super Kings' camp, pacer Rabada headed to the Delhi Capitals' team hotel. Both franchises shared pictures of the Proteas players on their respective official Twitter handles.

All three players will undergo a six-day isolation period with testing on days 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training. All the Indian players have already reached the UAE and completed their six-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the BCCI.

Apart from CSK, all teams have started training as well and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led is side expected to hit the ground from today. CSK were struck by an outbreak of coronavirus with as many as 13 personnel, including two players, testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Defying China's wrath, Czech senator delivers Taiwan speech

Defying anger from China, the president of the Czech Republics Senate addressed Taiwans national legislature on Tuesday, offering a strong rebuke to authoritarian politics and Beijings increasingly aggressive foreign policy. Milos Vystrcil ...

Delhi riots: HC grants bail to Pinjra Tod member

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a member of Pinjra Tod, a womens collective, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February. Justice Suresh Kum...

Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in spy adventure series

In his first major foray into scripted television, veteran Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to headline a series from Skydance Television. According to Deadline, Schwarzenegger will also executive produce the yet-to-be-titled pro...

Metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from September 7

Metro services will resume operations in the State from September 7, said Kumar Keshav Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday. Metro services will resume from September 7. We will sanitise metro trains and station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020